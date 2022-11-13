Dr. Elaine Barfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Barfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elaine Barfield, MD
Dr. Elaine Barfield, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Barfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barfield's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barfield?
Thinks outside of the box. Excellent clinician. Good communication and folliw-up.
About Dr. Elaine Barfield, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1407018310
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barfield works at
Dr. Barfield has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.