Overview of Dr. Elaine Brown, MD

Dr. Elaine Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Brown works at OMNICARE MULTISPECIALTY CENTER LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.