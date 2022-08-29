See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Des Moines, WA
Dr. Elaine Chang, MD

Gynecology
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elaine Chang, MD

Dr. Elaine Chang, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Des Moines
    22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Sound Gynecology Associates
    22506 Marine View Dr S Ste 101, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Federal Way Office
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Diseases Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2022
    Ms Chang walked me thru all procedures so I was pre prepared at all visits, I knew what to expect, all these diagnostics, imagining where new/ foreign to myself before i started care w Franciscan Women's Health
    Miss Trez — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Elaine Chang, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1720020654
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ill Coll Med|University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaine Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

