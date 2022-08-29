Dr. Elaine Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elaine Chang, MD
Dr. Elaine Chang, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Des Moines22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions
Sound Gynecology Associates22506 Marine View Dr S Ste 101, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions
Federal Way Office34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Chang walked me thru all procedures so I was pre prepared at all visits, I knew what to expect, all these diagnostics, imagining where new/ foreign to myself before i started care w Franciscan Women's Health
About Dr. Elaine Chang, MD
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Ill Coll Med|University of Illinois at Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
