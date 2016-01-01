See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Elaine Chiu, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Elaine Chiu, MD

Dr. Elaine Chiu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chiu works at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Rabida Children's Hospital
    6501 S Promontory Dr, Chicago, IL 60649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 363-6700
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abnormal Thyroid
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Poisoning
Abnormal Thyroid
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Dr. Elaine Chiu, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • 1073044889
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
  • Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chiu works at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chiu’s profile.

Dr. Chiu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

