Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaine Douglas, MD
Overview of Dr. Elaine Douglas, MD
Dr. Elaine Douglas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Dr. Douglas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
-
1
Holy Spirit Hospital Eac503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (800) 332-8901
-
2
Retreat At Lancaster County1170 S STATE ST, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 859-8000
-
3
Accurate Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics1401 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (215) 339-1079
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?
About Dr. Elaine Douglas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558347369
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.