Overview of Dr. Elaine Douglas, MD

Dr. Elaine Douglas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.



Dr. Douglas works at Holy Spirit Hospital Eac in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.