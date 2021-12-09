Dr. Elaine Du Plessis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du Plessis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Du Plessis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from University Of Pretoria and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Lake Lansing Road1651 W Lake Lansing Rd Ste 300, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 253-3910Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Sparrow Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Best doctor I’ve even seen! Only person who took the time to talk and really brainstorm what’s going on. Very thorough, knowledgeable and caring. I would absolutely recommend this doctor! It’s hard to believe any of the no so favorable comments…
- University Of Pretoria
Dr. Du Plessis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du Plessis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du Plessis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du Plessis has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du Plessis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Du Plessis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du Plessis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Du Plessis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Du Plessis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.