Dr. Elaine Feraru, MD
Dr. Elaine Feraru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Sleep Medicine - Westchester1814 Westchester Dr Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2080
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Very pleased with Dr. Feraru's care and concern. She is an exceptional, attentive, knowledgeable Neurologist, and I am very confident with her care. Highly recommend. I am in good hands.
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Feraru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feraru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feraru has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feraru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feraru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feraru.
