Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM
Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Grant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute PC32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-3444
-
2
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute PC4190 24th Ave Ste 102, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (586) 725-3444
- 3 43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 725-3444
-
4
St John Medical Center Macomb Township17700 23 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 725-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
100 stars! Amazing all around! My friend referred me, but I was unable to get scheduled with her doctor in the week I wanted so they scheduled me with Dr. Elaine Grant. She’s an amazing doctor and made my first podiatry experience so easy! I was nervous for no reason! She was personable and smart. She has great bedside manner and I can’t say enough good things about her. The whole office staff was amazing as well from the front office staff to clinical staff. I don’t say that very often, and I mean this from the heart. Go see her!
About Dr. Elaine Grant, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1528441359
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.