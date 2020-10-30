Dr. Elaine Hoffman Holstine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman Holstine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Hoffman Holstine, MD
Overview of Dr. Elaine Hoffman Holstine, MD
Dr. Elaine Hoffman Holstine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud and St. Gabriel's Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman Holstine works at
Dr. Hoffman Holstine's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions (715) 634-5505
-
2
Family Medical Center811 2nd St SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 Directions (320) 631-7000
- 3 1449 Colleen Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55112 Directions (763) 236-5400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud
- St. Gabriel's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman Holstine?
Awesome! She was a truly exceptional doctor - Allina is a scoundrel and wretched organization for scamming patients and hiding one of the best doctors
About Dr. Elaine Hoffman Holstine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477516482
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman Holstine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman Holstine accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman Holstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman Holstine works at
Dr. Hoffman Holstine speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman Holstine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman Holstine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman Holstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman Holstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.