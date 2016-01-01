Overview of Dr. Elaine Lin, MD

Dr. Elaine Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lin works at NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.