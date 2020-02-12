Dr. Majerus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elaine Majerus, MD
Overview of Dr. Elaine Majerus, MD
Dr. Elaine Majerus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Majerus works at
Dr. Majerus' Office Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7216
- 2 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 7B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7216
Center for Advanced Medicine South5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 362-8814
- 4 10 Barnes West Dr Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-8814
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Majerus is a very caring person, and combines her expertise in hematology with genuine interest in her patients.
About Dr. Elaine Majerus, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326064544
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology
Dr. Majerus has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majerus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
