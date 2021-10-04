Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elaine Miller, DO
Overview
Dr. Elaine Miller, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
The Dermatology Spot912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 609-4114
The Dermatology Spot Pllc1841 Martin Dr Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 609-4114
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is thorough and a great listener. Have referred many friends who also think highly of her.
About Dr. Elaine Miller, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265768568
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Regional Medical Center-Kcom
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.