Dr. Elaine Phuah, DO
Dr. Elaine Phuah, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Farooq I. Selod M.d. P.A.800 8th Ave Ste 506, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 386-3632
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Phauh and her staff are the best care team I’ve had in a while. I hold them in high regard and will always recommend to others.
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University Of Tex
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Phuah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phuah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Phuah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phuah.
