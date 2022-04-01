Overview

Dr. Elaine Phuah, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Phuah works at Clover Internal Medicine Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.