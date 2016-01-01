Dr. Remy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaine Remy, MD
Overview of Dr. Elaine Remy, MD
Dr. Elaine Remy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Remy works at
Dr. Remy's Office Locations
-
1
Sleepmed of California Inc265 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elaine Remy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962507335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Remy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Remy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Remy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remy.
