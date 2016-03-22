Overview of Dr. Elaine Rosen, MD

Dr. Elaine Rosen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.