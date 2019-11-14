Dr. Elaine Shnitkind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shnitkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Shnitkind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Shnitkind, MD is a Dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Shnitkind works at
Locations
Elaine Shitkind M.D.3710 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr Shnitkind and she was very nice. My daughter had an emergency problem and her dermatologist wouldn’t see her. I called here and got the next day. This is the kind of doctor you want to see. One with a good bedside matter and compassion. I want to thank the staff from the bottom of my heart for giving her an appointment the next day!
About Dr. Elaine Shnitkind, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841317484
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shnitkind accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shnitkind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shnitkind works at
Dr. Shnitkind has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shnitkind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shnitkind. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shnitkind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shnitkind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shnitkind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.