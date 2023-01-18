Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 170 Medical Park Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 664-9506
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Thrilled to have found Dr. Sunderlin via the ER doc who saw me over the weekend. I reached out on Monday to get an appointment and was able to get in on TUESDAY! Staff is incredible. Helpful, patient and took their time to listen and get all of my information prior to my visit so that checking in was the only thing I had to do when I arrived. I waited for no more than 5 minutes to be lead to my room where all vitals were taken immediately. Nurse did not rush and made me feel like I was the only patient for the day. Wait time between the nurse and Dr. Sunderlin seeing me was also less than 5 minutes. This was my first visit and she asked many questions.Once all questions were asked, she explained in detail the WHY in terms that were understandable and provided answers to questions I've had for a long time but could never get a straight answer. I was able to get my follow up appointments within the appropriate and look forward to working with her to get on the path to wellness.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780844621
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
