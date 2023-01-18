Overview

Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.