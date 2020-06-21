Dr. Elaine Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Turner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Partners of Richmond7605 Forest Ave Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-0055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Agreed with above reviews that she comes off rude (read: short with you to prioritize time to sicker patients) and rushes sometimes, however she is spectacularly knowledgeable and has helped me beyond what any other ever has. I'd rather have a rude doc who knows what she's doing than a nice one who does nothing. Advocate for yourself before taking it out in a review. Patients need reviews too, and one that doesnt speak up sufficiently doesnt help their own diagnosis.
About Dr. Elaine Turner, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1477526432
Education & Certifications
- Nrthwstrn University
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
