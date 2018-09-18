Overview

Dr. Elaine Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Young works at ELAINE M YOUNG INC in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.