Dr. Elaine Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Elaine Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Elaine M. Young MD Inc.1411 6th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 525-6132
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Excellent, excellent bedside manner, very knowledgeable, was able to get my problem taken care of in the first visit, she’s very personable and down to earth and does her best to work with the insurance to keep the cost to the patient as low as possible.
About Dr. Elaine Young, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376528356
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.