Overview of Dr. Elaine Zhai, DO

Dr. Elaine Zhai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Zhai works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.