Dr. Elan Reisin, MD
Overview of Dr. Elan Reisin, MD
Dr. Elan Reisin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Reisin works at
Dr. Reisin's Office Locations
Star Plastic Surgery, Novi, MI, 42450 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Novi, MI 48377
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Reisin and his staff. I never felt rushed, They were willing to take as much time as needed to help me make my decision . I would absolutely recommend them.
About Dr. Elan Reisin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013936376
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reisin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reisin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reisin works at
Dr. Reisin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.