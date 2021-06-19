Dr. Elan Rosenblat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elan Rosenblat, MD
Overview of Dr. Elan Rosenblat, MD
Dr. Elan Rosenblat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rosenblat's Office Locations
Rosenblat EYE6290 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 880-2480Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenblat is a great listener. He can evaluate the situation and prescribe the best course of action needed. In an emergency, he responds immediately and appropriately. Another bonus is the best office staff I have ever encountered.
About Dr. Elan Rosenblat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417253121
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rosenblat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblat has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenblat speaks Hebrew.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblat.
