Dr. Elan Salzhauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elan Salzhauer, MD
Dr. Elan Salzhauer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Salzhauer's Office Locations
St Joseph's Hospital Health Center5100 W Taft Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 492-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
We went to the Taft road facility for a procedure with Dt Salzhaur. The place is clean, the staff is excellent and efficient. They have an active schedule board where you can track the progress of your loved one while in surgery and the nurses keep up on the progress and promptly come and get you. The doctors come and talk with you before and after. This is how a practice should run! It made for a fantastic experience, considering... Kudos to Syracuse Urology!
About Dr. Elan Salzhauer, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1518915040
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzhauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzhauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzhauer has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzhauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzhauer.
