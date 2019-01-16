Overview of Dr. Elan Salzhauer, MD

Dr. Elan Salzhauer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Salzhauer works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS, PC in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.