Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD

Rheumatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD

Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Bernstein works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Systemic Sclerosis
Raynaud's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Systemic Sclerosis
Raynaud's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Systemic Sclerosis
Raynaud's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Density Scan
Chest Pain
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Hypothyroidism
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoporosis Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shortness of Breath
Skin Ulcer
Spondylitis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amyloidosis
Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Test
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Goodpasture's Disease
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Medication Management
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Myositis
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Physical Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    
    About Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD

