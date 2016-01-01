Overview of Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD

Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.