Overview of Dr. Elana Godebu, MD

Dr. Elana Godebu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hobe Sound, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Godebu works at Martin Health System in Hobe Sound, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.