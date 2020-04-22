Dr. Elana Godebu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godebu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Godebu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elana Godebu, MD
Dr. Elana Godebu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hobe Sound, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Godebu works at
Dr. Godebu's Office Locations
-
1
Hobe Sound11600 SE FEDERAL HWY, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 Directions (772) 419-4834Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Tradition10050 SW Innovation Way Ste 202A, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 419-4834
-
3
UC San Diego Health1271 ROSS AVE, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 339-4040Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godebu?
I am so impressed with our care through the UC Health system and with Dr. Alana Godebu. Because we are not residents of El Centro, we were not available to have care from Dr. Godebu, however Dr. Godebu directed us towards one of her famoous instructors and surgeons at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla. As a result of her recommendation, we had an extraordinary experience with her colleague Dr. Chris Kane. Both Dr. Godebu and Dr. Kane are top urologists and possess the most current techniques to attack Prostate Cancer. In addition to their expertise and professionalism, they possess people skills and bedside manner that each of us craves. We are thrilled to have the prostectamy behind us. Dr. Godebu guided us on every detail of this procedure and was available for our questions before and after. The Cruses
About Dr. Elana Godebu, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1609189224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Univ Of Ca
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godebu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godebu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godebu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godebu works at
Dr. Godebu has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godebu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Godebu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godebu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godebu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godebu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.