Dr. Harway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elana Harway, MD
Dr. Elana Harway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast Inc.77 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 269-1503
Professional, caring,doctor Una doctora muy professional y atenta.
About Dr. Elana Harway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679506612
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Dr. Harway speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harway. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harway.
