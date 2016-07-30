Dr. Elana Maser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Maser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elana Maser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Ottawa, Fac Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Maser was very kind and caring. She listened to me and showed empathy and compassion. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elana Maser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1538354857
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto Fac Med
- University Toronto Fac Med
- University of Ottawa, Fac Med
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Maser has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation, and more.
