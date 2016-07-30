Overview

Dr. Elana Maser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Ottawa, Fac Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Maser works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.