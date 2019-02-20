Dr. Monchar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elana Monchar, MD
Overview of Dr. Elana Monchar, MD
Dr. Elana Monchar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Dr. Monchar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Monchar's Office Locations
-
1
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5366Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monchar?
Dr. Monchar helped me through a very difficult time in my life. She is a Godsend. Very thankful.
About Dr. Elana Monchar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023321320
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monchar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monchar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monchar works at
Dr. Monchar has seen patients for Eating Disorders, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monchar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Monchar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monchar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monchar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monchar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.