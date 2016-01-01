Dr. Elana Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Elana Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Elana Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Omni Eye Services20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 353-0030
Omni Eye Services - Brooklyn1585 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 345-3004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elana Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- New York University
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
