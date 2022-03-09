Dr. Elayna Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elayna Brooks, MD
Dr. Elayna Brooks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Women's Health Associates of Richardson2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 231-9144
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 764-0342
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I called to make an appointment this morning and was told she left the practice early March but had no idea where she moved to. I had a hard finding a good ob I was comfortable with after my last one retired. If anyone can let me know where she is practicing now that would be grateful. Thank you.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.