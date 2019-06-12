Dr. Elayne Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elayne Garber, MD
Overview of Dr. Elayne Garber, MD
Dr. Elayne Garber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Garber works at
Dr. Garber's Office Locations
Elayne K. Garber M.d. A Medical Corp.8631 W 3rd St Ste 700E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-3539
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garber is an Amazing Rheumatologist! One of the best Doctors out there! She listened when most would dismiss me bc I look healthy and younger than most of the patients with arthritic symptoms. I knew something was going on with my body and thought it was hormonal, age, pinched nerve, etc. She listened and didn't waste any time. She had a plan of action asap. She did the testing, xrays and anything else she thought would be necessary to find out what's going on. She was able to diagnose me with an autoimmune condition that I've probably had for years! If this had not been diagnosed, it would've spread to my organs. My multiple arthritic pain throughout my body is already under control. I asked a zillion q's and I know she's super busy bc she's the top in her field but answered all. It's rare to find a phenomenal doctor but it happens once in a blue moon. Dr. Garber is definitely one. She'll be my rheumatologist for life and will gladly refer her to anyone I know.
About Dr. Elayne Garber, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Garber has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
