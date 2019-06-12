See All Rheumatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Elayne Garber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elayne Garber, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elayne Garber, MD

Dr. Elayne Garber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Garber works at Elayne K. Garber M.d. A Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Liu, MD
Dr. Eric Liu, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Garber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elayne K. Garber M.d. A Medical Corp.
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 700E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-3539

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garber?

    Jun 12, 2019
    Dr. Garber is an Amazing Rheumatologist! One of the best Doctors out there! She listened when most would dismiss me bc I look healthy and younger than most of the patients with arthritic symptoms. I knew something was going on with my body and thought it was hormonal, age, pinched nerve, etc. She listened and didn't waste any time. She had a plan of action asap. She did the testing, xrays and anything else she thought would be necessary to find out what's going on. She was able to diagnose me with an autoimmune condition that I've probably had for years! If this had not been diagnosed, it would've spread to my organs. My multiple arthritic pain throughout my body is already under control. I asked a zillion q's and I know she's super busy bc she's the top in her field but answered all. It's rare to find a phenomenal doctor but it happens once in a blue moon. Dr. Garber is definitely one. She'll be my rheumatologist for life and will gladly refer her to anyone I know.
    Katherine B in CO, none — Jun 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elayne Garber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elayne Garber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garber to family and friends

    Dr. Garber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elayne Garber, MD.

    About Dr. Elayne Garber, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508960840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elayne Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garber works at Elayne K. Garber M.d. A Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garber’s profile.

    Dr. Garber has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elayne Garber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.