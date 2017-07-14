Overview

Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD is a Female Adolescent Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Female Adolescent Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York, Ny, 2000|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Iglesias works at JDCH Division of Adolescent Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.