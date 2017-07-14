Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iglesias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD is a Female Adolescent Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Female Adolescent Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York, Ny, 2000|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Iglesias works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Adolescent Medicine1150 N 35th Ave Ste 560, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5262Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iglesias?
Dr. Iglesias is a wonderful doctor that shows compassion to her patients. My daughter felt comfortable and at ease with her. She was very thorough and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD
- Female Adolescent Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Female
- 1811076011
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York, Ny, 2000|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iglesias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iglesias accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iglesias works at
Dr. Iglesias speaks Polish and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.