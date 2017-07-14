See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD

Female Adolescent Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD is a Female Adolescent Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Female Adolescent Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York, Ny, 2000|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Iglesias works at JDCH Division of Adolescent Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Adolescent Medicine
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 560, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5262
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Eating Disorders
Gynecologic Disorders
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2017
    Dr. Iglesias is a wonderful doctor that shows compassion to her patients. My daughter felt comfortable and at ease with her. She was very thorough and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Samantha in Sunrise — Jul 14, 2017
    About Dr. Elba Iglesias, MD

    • Female Adolescent Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1811076011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York, Ny, 2000|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

