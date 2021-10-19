Overview of Dr. Elbert Acosta II, MD

Dr. Elbert Acosta II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Vincent Hospital and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Acosta II works at Noble House Medical Clinic in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.