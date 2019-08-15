Dr. Elbridge Bills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elbridge Bills, MD
Overview of Dr. Elbridge Bills, MD
Dr. Elbridge Bills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Tampa Gen Hospital
Dr. Bills works at
Dr. Bills' Office Locations
-
1
Semes Inc5009 Roswell Rd Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 264-9553
-
2
Alliance Obgyn Group LLC5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1240, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-1167
-
3
Long H. Le M.d. PC3180 North Point Pkwy Bldg 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 777-4933
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bills?
Dr. Bills is very patient and supportive. He listened to and empathized with my concerns. His staff is professional and kind.
About Dr. Elbridge Bills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043270135
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Gen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bills works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.