Overview of Dr. Elchin Gajiev, MD

Dr. Elchin Gajiev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Gajiev works at Urban Psychiatry PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.