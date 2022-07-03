Dr. Eldad Bialecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bialecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eldad Bialecki, MD
Overview
Dr. Eldad Bialecki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists100 Village Square Shop Ctr, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 355-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very impressed with Dr. Bialecki. He was very personal and professional. Did great surgery and explained everything afterward. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Eldad Bialecki, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003952458
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bialecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bialecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bialecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bialecki has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bialecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bialecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bialecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bialecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bialecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.