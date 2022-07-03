Overview

Dr. Eldad Bialecki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Bialecki works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Hazelwood, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.