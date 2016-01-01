Overview of Dr. Eldhose Abrahams, MD

Dr. Eldhose Abrahams, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Abrahams works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.