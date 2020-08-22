See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD

Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Karaikovic works at Eldin Karaikovic MD, PhD SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Karaikovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eldin Karaikovic MD, PhD SC
    4646 N Marine Dr # C-8, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 871-2225
    Monday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033131024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri - Columbia (Spine Fellowship)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Clinic of Sarajevo
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Missouri Columbia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karaikovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karaikovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karaikovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karaikovic works at Eldin Karaikovic MD, PhD SC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Karaikovic’s profile.

    Dr. Karaikovic has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karaikovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Karaikovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karaikovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karaikovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karaikovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

