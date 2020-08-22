Overview of Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD

Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karaikovic works at Eldin Karaikovic MD, PhD SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.