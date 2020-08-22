Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karaikovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD
Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Eldin Karaikovic MD, PhD SC4646 N Marine Dr # C-8, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (312) 871-2225Monday3:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I'm an 80 year old male, with a successful spinal fusion in May, 2020, behind me, and now in the rehab phase. Dr. K was thorough during our initial meetings, clearly explaining all my options after years of back pain, injections and PT. I had a spinal fusion years ago, so there were issues in my spine to complicate the situation, and Dr. K went to great lengths prior, during and post surgery to insure that I had the best possible opportunity to have a successful result. I now have 6 screws, 2 posts and cushions between discs and am having a long but very comfortable effort to return strength, mobility and a much better life.
About Dr. Eldin Karaikovic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian
- 1033131024
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Columbia (Spine Fellowship)
- University Clinic of Sarajevo
- University Of Missouri Columbia
- University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
