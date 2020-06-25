Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Cpn Gastroenterology Care7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 578-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Macdonell is very thorough & very professional. I’ve been going to him for years and so has my husband. He eases my concerns by explaining treatments and options thoroughly. I love his nursing staff especially Carrie. She is very helpful and prompt in returning your phone messages. I highly recommend Dr. Macdonell and his staff!
About Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629045042
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonell Jr has seen patients for Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.