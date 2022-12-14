Dr. Bucholz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD
Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Bucholz works at
Dr. Bucholz's Office Locations
-
1
Edward Hematology Oncology Group2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Burr Ridge Office6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1300Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is such a empathetic doctor and did an amazing job with my surgery, I am forever grateful to her!
About Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588925515
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
