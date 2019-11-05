See All Family Doctors in Cumming, GA
Dr. Eleanor Campbell, DO

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eleanor Campbell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Campbell works at Campbell Family Medicine in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Campbell Family Medicine
    410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 4200, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 474-4742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Cancer Screening
Strep Test
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Cancer Screening
Strep Test

Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Cancer Screening
Strep Test
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Insomnia
Acute Sinusitis
Adrenal Insufficiency
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arrhythmia Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Blood Test
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Aware Risk Assessment
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hormone Imbalance
Hot Flashes
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impedance Testing
Independent Educational Evaluation
Inflammatory Cytokines
IV Rehydration
IV Therapy
Joint Fluid Test
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Metabolic Syndrome
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Mole Removal
Night Sweats
Nutritional Counseling
Nutritional Deficiency
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Sarcopenia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinusitis
Skin Biopsy
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Stitches
Syphilis Screening
Throat Culture
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinalysis
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Wart Removal
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Eleanor Campbell, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154318004
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med College Of Georgia
Internship
  • Northlake Regl Med Center
Medical Education
  • Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
Undergraduate School
  • University Il
Board Certifications
  • Integrative Medicine
