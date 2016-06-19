Overview of Dr. Eleanor Figuerres, DO

Dr. Eleanor Figuerres, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.



Dr. Figuerres works at Comprehensive Orthopedics in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.