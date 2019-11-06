See All Dermatologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Ford works at Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center: Eleanor Ford, MD in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center: Eleanor Ford, MD
    11161 New Hampshire Ave Ste 420, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-4233
  2. 2
    Recovery PT (Upper West Side)
    8506 E Chapman Ave, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 874-1550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Hair Loss
Rash
Acne
Hair Loss

Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chemical Peel
Cold Sore
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Earlobe Repair
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excision of Skin Cancer
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Laser Hair Removal
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 06, 2019
    I recently had my first appointment with Dr. Ford. The treatment I received from her entire staff was very welcoming. Dr. Ford explains the procedure before treating you and invites feedback. If you are in need of a really good dermatologist, please make an appointment to see Dr. Ford.
    B. Gray — Nov 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD
    About Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396768560
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ford has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.