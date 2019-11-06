Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center: Eleanor Ford, MD11161 New Hampshire Ave Ste 420, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 681-4233
Recovery PT (Upper West Side)8506 E Chapman Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 874-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my first appointment with Dr. Ford. The treatment I received from her entire staff was very welcoming. Dr. Ford explains the procedure before treating you and invites feedback. If you are in need of a really good dermatologist, please make an appointment to see Dr. Ford.
About Dr. Eleanor Ford, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.