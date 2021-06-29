Dr. Fung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleanor Fung, MD
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Fung, MD
Dr. Eleanor Fung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Fung works at
Dr. Fung's Office Locations
-
1
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
-
2
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-2050Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
UBMD Physicians Group6044 Main St Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 833-7112
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fung?
Dr Fung is very knowledgeable. She is very caring and will take as much time as you need to understand what's wrong with you. She is also not ready to do surgery quickly. If you want a doctor that is caring call her and make an appointment.
About Dr. Eleanor Fung, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780078394
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung works at
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.