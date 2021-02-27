Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleanor Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Lai, MD
Dr. Eleanor Lai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai-Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2G, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8100
-
2
Mount Sinai Beth Israel281 1st Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8100
-
3
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
4
Health Center80 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 229-1671
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several amazing visits with Dr. Lai. She was recommended to me by three friends of mine. She is extremely professional, a great listener and very compassionate. Dr. Lai cured an embarrassing skin condition that I have suffered from for over five years. She also diagnosis an appendix infection that someone missed. I feel very lucky to have Dr. Lai as my doctor. And to the question about recommending Dr. Lai to my family and friend, I already have. My parents and my best friend are her patients now. Dr. Lai is the best!
About Dr. Eleanor Lai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649298019
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.