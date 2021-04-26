Dr. Eleanor Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eleanor Lam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburg Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees200 Bowman Dr Ste E385, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7220
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I feel Dr. Lam is an excellent endocrinologist.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- MAYO CLINIC
- University of Pittsburg Medical School
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
