Dr. Eleanor Lam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburg Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.