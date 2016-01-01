See All Family Doctors in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Eleanor Lisbon, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eleanor Lisbon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Lisbon works at Southwest Boulevard Family Hlth in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon Lee Family Health Care Inc.
    340 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 722-3100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Eleanor Lisbon, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124114673
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eleanor Lisbon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisbon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lisbon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lisbon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lisbon works at Southwest Boulevard Family Hlth in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Lisbon’s profile.

Dr. Lisbon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisbon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisbon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisbon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

