Dr. Eleanor Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Martinez, MD
Dr. Eleanor Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Beverly A Barboza MD PC320 Dardanelli Ln Ste 26B, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 374-6299
- 2 340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 21A, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 374-6299
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Have have been going to Dr. Martinez for over 30 years! She is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Eleanor Martinez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
- 1740337252
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Saginaw Coop Hosp/Mich State University
- Hennepin Co Med Center University Minn|Hennepin County Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Filipino and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
