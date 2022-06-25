Dr. Eleanor Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Clinic for Women, P.A. Huntsville, AL910 Adams St SE Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Murray for over 4 years. Through a miscarriage, a high risk pregnancy, and another pregnancy. She has always been thorough, caring, willing to answer any questions and concerns and overall is a wonderful doctor! I recommend her to anyone that is looking for a new doctor often! Her bedside manner is wonderful and she doesn’t get frazzled or stressed. She’s level-headed and makes decisions carefully. Love her!
About Dr. Eleanor Murray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770780470
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
