Dr. Eleanor Shaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Shaw, MD
Dr. Eleanor Shaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Shaw's Office Locations
Association of Childcare Physicians4969 Benchmark Centre Dr Ste 100, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (314) 454-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eleanor Shaw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184740524
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Hospital Dist
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
